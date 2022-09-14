Strong (shoulder) was limited at practice Wednesday.
With Ty Montgomery (knee) on IR, Strong is a candidate to log some change-of-pace snaps in the Patriots' backfield Sunday against the Steelers, assuming he's able to play through his shoulder issue. The team also has the option of elevating J.J. Taylor from the practice squad in order to help fill the void created by Montgomery's looming absence.
