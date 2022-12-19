Strong carried the ball four times for 25 yards and caught all three of his targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Raiders.

The rookie was coming off a big performance against the Cardinals, but with Rhamondre Stevenson apparently fully recovered from his ankle injury and having a massive day, there weren't many touches left over for Strong in the New England backfield. He may have played well enough over the last two weeks to secure the No. 2 spot on the depth chart even once Damien Harris (thigh) is healthy, but his fantasy outlook seems dim for Week 16 against a Bengals defense that has stifled the likes of Nick Chubb and Derrick Henry over the last month.