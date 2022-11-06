Strong (hamstring) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Colts, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

With Damien Harris (illness) inactive for the contest, look for Rhamondre Stevenson to handle the bulk of the Patriots' backfield duties on Sunday, while J.J. Taylor and Strong are available to work in complementary roles. Neither of two backups are high-percentage fantasy lineup options in Week 9, however.