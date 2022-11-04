Strong (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

A hamstring issue limited Strong at practice this week, with his status of added import in terms of the Patriots' backfield depth in Week 9, given that Damien Harris (illness) is also listed questionable for the contest. If Harris ends up being unable to play this weekend, while Strong is available, the rookie fourth-rounder would still be a speculative fantasy option, however, with Rhamondre Stevenson capable of absorbing the bulk of added RB touches in the event of a Harris absence.