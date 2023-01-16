Strong finished the 2022 season with 10 carries for 100 yards and a TD in 15 games to go along with seven catches (on seven targets) for 42 yards.

The 2022 fourth-rounder saw limited action as a rookie, with Rhamondre Stevenson and Damien Harris handling the bulk of the Patriots' backfield duties. With Harris slated to become a free agent this offseason, there could be snaps and touches up for grabs next season for Strong, as well as 2022 sixth-rounder Kevin Harris. Though Strong is no threat to supplant Stevenson, the 5-foot-11, 205-pounder out of South Dakota State could potentially carve out enough of a change-of-pace role during his second pro campaign to merit fantasy consideration in PPR formats.