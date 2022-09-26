Strong did not log a snap on offense in Sunday's 37-26 loss to the Ravens.
Strong was limited to two special-teams snaps in the contest, with Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson once again leading the Patriots backfield. At some point, Strong could earn a share of change-of-pace work for the team, but for now the 2022 fourth-rounder is off the fantasy radar.
