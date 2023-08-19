Strong (undisclosed) is not in uniform for Saturday's preseason game against the Packers, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Strong has been missing practice time this week with an undisclosed injury. With Ty Montgomery (undisclosed) also sidelined, we should expect to see plenty of J.J. Taylor and Kevin Harris in Saturday's exhibition. Rhamondre Stevenson and newcomer Ezekiel Elliott could also make cameos.