Strong logged four of a possible 70 snaps on offense in Sunday's 38-15 win over the Browns, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

With Damien Harris (hamstring) inactive Sunday, Strong -- who carried once for five yards -- and Kevin Harris (12 snaps, three carries) both suited up for the contest, but as expected Rhamondre Stevenson handled the bulk of the team's backfield work. Strong remains off the fantasy radar until or unless he starts seeing steady snaps and touches in the Patriots offense.