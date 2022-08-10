Strong, who had been limited by an undisclosed injury, was a full participant in both practices this week and appears poised to play in Thursday's preseason opener against the Giants, NESN's Zack Cox reports.

Though Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson currently top the Patriots' running back depth chart, if Strong impresses as the preseason rolls along he could push for an early-season share of work in third-down and passing situations. With that in mind veteran change-of-pace back James White remains on the PUP list as he bounces back from hip surgery and might not be ready for Week 1 action.