Strong logged 13 special-teams snaps in Sunday's 22-17 win over the Jets.
Through six games this season, the 2022 fourth-rounder -- who didn't see any snaps on offense in Week 8 -- has recorded just one carry for five yards. Strong is off the fantasy radar for now, with Rhamondre Stevenson and Damien Harris currently entrenched atop the Patriots' running back depth chart.
More News
-
Patriots' Pierre Strong: One carry in Week 6•
-
Patriots' Pierre Strong: Inactive in Week 5•
-
Patriots' Pierre Strong: Logs two special teams snaps•
-
Patriots' Pierre Strong: Three snaps in Week 2•
-
Patriots' Pierre Strong: Suiting up Sunday•
-
Patriots' Pierre Strong: Listed as questionable for Week 2•