Strong (undisclosed) didn't practice Thursday, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reports.
Also continuing to miss practice Thursday was Ty Montgomery (leg), which likely means the duo won't suit up for Saturday's preseason game against the Packers. Once Strong is back on the practice field, he'll look to secure a change-of-pace role in a New England backfield that is slated to be led by the 1-2 punch of Rhamondre Stevenson and newcomer Ezekiel Elliott.
