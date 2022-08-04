Strong, who had been limited in training camp by an undisclosed injury, practiced fully Thursday, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

The 2022 fourth-rounder's return to a full session is notable, with veteran change-of-pace back James White still bouncing back from hip surgery and no lock to be full strength by Week 1. If White ends up out or limited early on this season, Strong would be presumably be a candidate to earn a portion of the Patriots' third-down back responsibilities out of the gate in 2022.