Strong remains limited at practice due to an undisclosed injury, Henry McKenna of USA Today reports.
Though it's not optimal that the 2022 fourth-rounder isn't practicing fully at this stage, that he's able to work in some capacity suggests that his injury issue isn't a major concern. Given that veteran change-of-pace back James White (hip) is on the active/PUP list and isn't a lock to be at full strength by Week 1, Strong -- once fully up to speed -- is a candidate to carve out a third-down role for the Patriots out of the gate, though second-year power back Rhamondre Stevenson, among others, could also see added opportunities on that front in such a scenario.