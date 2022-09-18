Strong (shoulder) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Steelers.
Now that Ty Montgomery (knee) is on injured reserve and in line to miss at least four games, Strong is a candidate to log change-of-pace snaps in the New England backfield Sunday after being inactive last weekend. That said, Rhamondre Stevenson could also see more work in passing situations in Week 2, so Strong profiles as a speculative fantasy lineup option in his NFL regular-season debut.
