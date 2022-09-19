Strong logged three snaps on offense in Sunday's 17-14 win over the Steelers, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Strong, who didn't record a catch or carry in the contest, did return two kickoffs for 48 yards in his NFL regular-season debut. While it's possible that the 2022 fourth-rounder could grow into a change-of-pace role in the Patriots offense over the coming weeks, the team's backfield is currently led by Damien Harris (27 snaps, 15 carries) and Rhamondre Stevenson (42 snaps, nine carries).

More News