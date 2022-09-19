Strong logged three snaps on offense in Sunday's 17-14 win over the Steelers, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Strong, who didn't record a catch or carry in the contest, did return two kickoffs for 48 yards in his NFL regular-season debut. While it's possible that the 2022 fourth-rounder could grow into a change-of-pace role in the Patriots offense over the coming weeks, the team's backfield is currently led by Damien Harris (27 snaps, 15 carries) and Rhamondre Stevenson (42 snaps, nine carries).
