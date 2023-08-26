Strong took eight carries for 31 yards and caught both of his targets for 13 yards in Friday's 23-7 preseason loss to the Titans.

Strong proved his health after spending about a week and a half in concussion protocol, though he came off the bench behind fellow 2022 draft pick Kevin Harris. With Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott locked in atop the depth chart and Ty Montgomery (leg) potentially competing for a role if/when he can get healthy, it isn't clear the Patriots will keep both Strong and Harris. It does seem Strong may have helped his case Friday night when he was one of the few bright spots on an ugly night for New England.