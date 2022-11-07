Strong was on the field for 18 special-teams snaps in Sunday's 26-3 win over the Colts.
Though fellow RB Damien Harris (illness) was inactive, Strong didn't log any snaps on offense Sunday, while J.J. Taylor served as Rhamondre Stevenson's top backup in the contest. Strong remains off the fantasy radar for now, having recorded just one carry for five yards through seven games.
More News
-
Patriots' Pierre Strong: Listed as active Sunday•
-
Patriots' Pierre Strong: Listed as questionable for Week 9•
-
Patriots' Pierre Strong: Records 13 snaps on special teams•
-
Patriots' Pierre Strong: One carry in Week 6•
-
Patriots' Pierre Strong: Inactive in Week 5•
-
Patriots' Pierre Strong: Logs two special teams snaps•