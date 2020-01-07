Patriots' Quincy Adeboyejo: Staying with Patriots
Adeboyejo inked a reserve/futures contract with the Patriots on Monday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Adeboyejo secured a practice-squad role with the Patriots on Nov. 20, and evidenced by this news, will begin the 2020 season with the team as a part of their 90-man roster. The Mississippi product has only suited up in on NFL game in his career since coming into the league with Baltimore as an undrafted free agent in 2017.
