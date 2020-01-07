Play

Adeboyejo inked a reserve/futures contract with the Patriots on Monday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Adeboyejo secured a practice-squad role with the Patriots on Nov. 20, and evidenced by this news, will begin the 2020 season with the team as a part of their 90-man roster. The Mississippi product has only suited up in on NFL game in his career since coming into the league with Baltimore as an undrafted free agent in 2017.

More News
Our Latest Stories