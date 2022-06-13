Nordin (undisclosed) reverted back to New England's reserve/NFI list after clearing waivers on Monday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Nordin was waived by the Patriots on Friday and will not count against the team's 90-man offseason roster while on the non-football injury reserve list. The 2020 undrafted free agent, who has yet to make his NFL debut, will have a chance to fully recover before potentially competing with newly signed kicker Tristan Vizcaino for New England's backup spot behind Nick Folk.