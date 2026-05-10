Hutchins (undisclosed) suffered an injury during Saturday's practice session at rookie minicamp, Mike Kadlick of CLNSMedia.com reports.

Hutchins, a 2026 seventh-round pick, is competing to carve out a reserve role in New England's edge rushing corps. He will have plenty of time to heal up in advance of June minicamp activities, though the details and severity of his injury remain undisclosed. A five-year contributor at Boston College, Hutchins wrapped up his senior year in 2025 with 35 total tackles, including 2.0 sacks, across 10 appearances.