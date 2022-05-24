McMillan (knee) is participating in OTAs, Mike Dussault of the Patriots' official site reports.
McMillan missed last season after suffering a torn ACL during practice in August. The 26-year-old last played with the Raiders in 2020 and was more of a contributor on special teams than defense. How big of a role a healthy McMillan will play in the Patriots' linebacker rotation remains to be seen.
