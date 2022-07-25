New England activated McMillan off the PUP list Monday, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

McMillan's stint on the physically-unable to perform list lasted less than a week, and it appears he'll be ready to go for the first day of training camp Wednesday. Provided he doesn't suffer any more setbacks, he'll work in a depth role in the Pats front seven and in a regular capacity on special teams.

