New England activated McMillan off the PUP list Monday, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
McMillan's stint on the physically-unable to perform list lasted less than a week, and it appears he'll be ready to go for the first day of training camp Wednesday. Provided he doesn't suffer any more setbacks, he'll work in a depth role in the Pats front seven and in a regular capacity on special teams.
More News
-
Patriots' Raekwon McMillan: Lands on PUP list•
-
Patriots' Raekwon McMillan: Ready to make impact in New England•
-
Patriots' Raekwon McMillan: Still held back by knee•
-
Patriots' Raekwon McMillan: Clean bill of health•
-
Patriots' Raekwon McMillan: Extended through 2022•
-
Patriots' Raekwon McMillan: Suffers torn ACL•