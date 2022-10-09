McMillan (thumb) is active for Sunday's game against Detroit.
McMillan has been listed as questionable back-to-back weeks but will be able to suit up in Sunday's contest. The 26-year-old has logged five tackles (four solo) through his first three games of the 2022 campaign.
