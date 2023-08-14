McMillian (Achilles) has signed a one-year extension with the Patriots through 2024 worth up to $2.25 million, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

McMillan is out for the 2023 season due to an Achilles injury, so this extension will keep him in the fold for another year. It is actually the second team New England has opted to extend the 27-year-old for another season after he landed on IR for the year.