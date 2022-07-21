McMillan (knee) was added to the Patriots' active/PUP list Thursday, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
McMillan will not be allowed to practice during New England's upcoming training camp until he is removed from this list - a move that the Patriots can make at any time before the start of the regular season. The linebacker suffered a torn ACL last offseason, forcing him to miss the entirety of the 2021 campaign. McMillan is expected to make a full recovery from this injury, and he should push for a role at inside linebacker behind Ja'Whaun Bentley and Mack Wilson heading into the regular season.
