McMillan recorded three tackles (two solo) and a fumble recovery for a 23-yard touchdown in Monday's 27-13 victory versus Arizona.
McMillan's first fumble recovery of the season came at the possible time for New England, picking up a scoop-and-score fumble after safety Kyle Dugger stripped Cardinals wideout DeAndre Hopkins in the third quarter. This put the Patriots up 20-13 and helped the team pull away down the stretch of the second half. McMillan's has evenly his 392 snaps between defense and special teams this season, and he continued to do so with a 19:16 split Week 15. Expect McMillan to continue slotting in as a consistent rotational player behind inside linebackers Ja'Whaun Bently and Jahlani Tavai moving forward.
More News
-
Patriots' Raekwon McMillan: Good to go Sunday•
-
Patriots' Raekwon McMillan: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Patriots' Raekwon McMillan: Limited in practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Raekwon McMillan: Iffy for Sunday•
-
Patriots' Raekwon McMillan: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Patriots' Raekwon McMillan: Playing in Week 2•