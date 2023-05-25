McMillan (Achilles) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

McMillan suffered a partially torn Achilles in practice, according to Jeff Howe of The Athletic. His move to IR will force him to miss the entire 2023 campaign, which will be a blow to the team's depth at linebacker and special teams unit. He'll now work to be healthy for the 2024 season.

More News