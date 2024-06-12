McMillan (Achilles) was spotted working on during the Patriots' mandatory minicamp session Wednesday, Doug Kyed of The Boston Herald reports.

McMillan missed all of the Patriots' 2023 campaign after partially tearing his Achilles before the season, but it now seems as if he's back at full health. The Ohio State product appeared in 16 games and made 35 total tackles in 2022, and he's expected to compete for another depth role in New England's linebacker corps going into next season.