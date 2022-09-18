McMillan (thumb) is active for Sunday's game against Pittsburgh.
It's likely McMillan picked up his thumb injury during practice as he made it through Week 1's matchup without injuring himself. The linebacker played 41 defensive snaps and logged five tackles (four solo) during the season opener. After missing the entire 2021 campaign due to a torn ACL, McMillan will look to return to his inside linebacker role.
