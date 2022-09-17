McMillan is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers due to a thumb injury,
McMillan presumably picked up the injury at practice, as he just popped up as a limited participant on Friday. His status for Sunday will likely depend on how his thumb is feeling closer to kickoff. If he ends up being unable to give it a go, Mack Wilson would presumably fill in for him at inside linebacker.
