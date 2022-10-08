McMillan (thumb) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against Detroit.
McMillan was also listed as questionable for Week 4's loss to Green Bay, but was able to take the field with his thumb injury and ply 16 special-teams snaps. If McMillan is unable to suit up Sunday, Jahlani Tavai might see his snap count increase.
