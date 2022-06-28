McMillan (knee) said in May that he's "ready to go" after missing the entire 2021 campaign due to a torn ACL, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

McMillan signed a one-year, $1.15 million deal with the Patriots last offseason, but he never appeared in a regular season game for his new team after tearing his ACL while covering a kickoff during an offseason practice. McMillan said, "it's been a long year for me, but we're moving forward. After sitting back and watching, I'm ready to go." The 2017 second-round pick recorded 177 tackles across 19 appearances during his first two seasons in Miami, but he served more as a depth piece with Las Vegas in 2020. New England lost Dont'a Hightower, Jamie Collins and Kyle Van Noy this offseason, so McMillan may operate as a starter, which could elevate him into fantasy relevancy in IDP leagues.