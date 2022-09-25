McMillan (thumb) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Patriots.
McMillan was a limited participant during both Wednesday's and Thursday's sessions, but his inability to practice Friday suggests he's not ready to suit up Sunday against Baltimore. The 242-pounder played though his thumb injury Week 2 against the Steelers, but he must've re-aggravated it sometime throughout the past week. Fellow linebackers Ja'Whaun Bentley, Mack Wilson and Jahlani Tavai are in line for expanded roles while McMillan remains out. His next opportunity to return to the playing field comes next Sunday when the team travels to Green Bay.
