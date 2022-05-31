McMillan was limited during OTAs, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
Apparently it was premature to assume McMillan had fully recovered from the torn ACL he suffered in August of 2021. New England already has the middle of their defense locked down by Ja'Whaun Bentley, who notched 109 tackles last season, with recent trade acquisition Mack Wilson available in reserve. Assuming McMillan is ready to play come Week 1, he'll likely see most of his action on special teams.
