McMillan is expected to sign a one-year contract with the Patriots on Friday, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

Though Washington was keeping tabs on McMillan during free agency, it appears the linebacker's heading to New England. McMillan compiled a career high in tackles (105) and had two forced fumbles as a rookie with the Dolphins in 2018, but he spent more time on special teams than defense in his lone Raiders campaign in 2020.