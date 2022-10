Webb was signed off the Ravens' practice squad by the Patriots on Monday, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

Webb joined the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of The Citadel. He was elevated twice this season to Baltimore's active roster, but he only played on special teams in Week 2 and 3 before being reverted to the practice squad. With Nelson Agholor (hamstring) and Kendrick Bourne (toe) both dealing with injuries, Webb should provide depth at the receiver position for the Patriots.