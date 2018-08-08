Webb could see plenty of work in Thursday's preseason opener against Washington, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.

With Sony Michel (knee) sidelined and Rex Burkhead potentially nursing a minor unspecified injury, Webb -- who needs a strong preseason showing to make the team -- could get a long look Thursday. Meanwhile, Mike Gillislee and Jeremy Hill -- who are competing for the team's "big back" job -- could also be sprinkled in. In any case, while Webb seems unlikely to be a major factor in the regular season, he looks like an option for DFS players this week.