Patriots' Ralph Webb: Could be busy Thursday
Webb could see plenty of work in Thursday's preseason opener against Washington, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.
With Sony Michel (knee) sidelined and Rex Burkhead potentially nursing a minor unspecified injury, Webb -- who needs a strong preseason showing to make the team -- could get a long look Thursday. Meanwhile, Mike Gillislee and Jeremy Hill -- who are competing for the team's "big back" job -- could also be sprinkled in. In any case, while Webb seems unlikely to be a major factor in the regular season, he looks like an option for DFS players this week.
