Patriots' Ralph Webb: Lands UDFA deal

Webb signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent, WEEI.com reports.

Sony Michel, Rex Burkhead and James White are roster locks in the Patriots' backfield, leaving Webb to compete for depth slotting with Mike Gillislee, Jeremy Hill and Brandon Bolden. In that context, Webb's best shot to stick around is landing a job on the team's practice squad.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories