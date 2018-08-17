Webb carried five times for 15 yards in Thursday's 37-20 preseason win over the Eagles.

Webb, who carried 14 times for 46 yards and two TDs in last week's preseason opener against Washington, needs a break or two in his favor in order to survive roster cut-downs. In the event that he ends up being cut, Webb would be a practice squad candidate if he goes unclaimed on waivers. From a DFS perspective, Webb may not make a big splash in next Friday's "dress rehearsal" against the Panthers, but we imagine he'll probably see plenty of action in the Patriots' preseason finale, Aug. 30 against the Giants.

