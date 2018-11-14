Patriots' Ramon Humber: Signed by Patriots
Humber signed with the Patriots on Wednesday, Kevin Duffy of The Boston Herald reports.
Humber originally spent time with the Patriots during the 2016 offseason. Since then, the 31-year-old started in 10 games for the Bills in the 2016-17 season, where he racked up 89 tackles. This season for Buffalo, Humber was used primarily as a special teams player before being released Nov. 10. Now, Humber may be able to provide some experience and stability for New England's special teams unit.
