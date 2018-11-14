Humber signed with the Patriots on Wednesday, Kevin Duffy of The Boston Herald reports.

Humber originally spent time with the Patriots during the 2016 offseason. Since then, the 31-year-old started in 10 games for the Bills in the 2016-17 season, where he racked up 89 tackles. This season for Buffalo, Humber was used primarily as a special teams player before being released Nov. 10. Now, Humber may be able to provide some experience and stability for New England's special teams unit.

