Patriots' Ramon Humber: Signs with New England
Humber agreed to a contract with the Patriots on Wednesday, Kevin Duffy of the Boston Herald reports.
Humber had previously spent time with the Patriots during the 2016 offseason before being cut at the conclusion of the preseason. Since then, the 31-year-old has appeared in 38 games for the Bills, which included 10 starts in 2017. He had been used primarily as a special teams player with Buffalo this season before being released earlier this month and will likely serve in a similar capacity for New England as long as he remains with the club.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Alex Collins is among several running backs that Jamey Eisenberg has high expectations for...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Nobody expected Phillip Lindsay to be the best rookie running back in Denver this season, but...
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...