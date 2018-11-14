Humber agreed to a contract with the Patriots on Wednesday, Kevin Duffy of the Boston Herald reports.

Humber had previously spent time with the Patriots during the 2016 offseason before being cut at the conclusion of the preseason. Since then, the 31-year-old has appeared in 38 games for the Bills, which included 10 starts in 2017. He had been used primarily as a special teams player with Buffalo this season before being released earlier this month and will likely serve in a similar capacity for New England as long as he remains with the club.