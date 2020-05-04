Play

Patriots' Rashod Berry: Switching positions

Berry is expected to play outside linebacker for the Patriots, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.

Berry was a defensive player when he landed at Ohio State but ultimately converted to tight end. The thought when he was signed as an undrafted free agent was that the Patriots planned to play him at that position. However, it now looks like he will be reverting back to outside linebacker.

