Gilliam (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Buffalo, Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Gilliam has been working through a knee injury the past couple of weeks, but he's drawn the questionable tag for Week 4 after fading such a designation for Week 3 against the Jaguars. He's contributed on special teams and has worked mostly as a blocker on offense, so if Gilliam is not cleared to play against the Bills, then the Patriots may turn to tight ends like Cameron Latu or Eli Raridon (thigh) to block out of the backfield.