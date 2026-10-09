Gilliam (ankle/knee) has been ruled out against the Raiders on Sunday.

Gilliam was able to play through an ankle injury that he picked up during the Patriots' Week 4 win over the Bills, but he ended Week 5 prep with back-to-back DNPs while dealing with that issue and a new knee injury. The Patriots don't have another fullback on the active roster nor the practice squad, so they could turn to tight ends like Eli Raridon, Cameron Latu and Tanner Arkin to serve as backfield blockers in Gilliam's absence. Gilliam's next chance to suit up is Week 6 against the Jets on Sunday, Oct. 18.