Burkhead (undisclosed) isn't practicing Monday, Mark Daniels of The Providence Journal reports.

Burkhead was first reported to be dealing with an injury Wednesday and was subsequently held out of Thursday's preseason win over Washington. He hasn't practiced since that game, leaving his status in question for Thursday's exhibition against the Eagles. With Sony Michel (knee) set to miss the game, New England figures to split carries between Jeremy Hill, Mike Gillislee, Ralph Webb and Brandon Bolden.

