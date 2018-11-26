Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Activated off IR
Burkhead (neck) has been activated off IR in advance of Sunday's game against the Vikings, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
In his projected return to the lineup this weekend, Burkhead would work behind top back Sony Michel and pass-catching ace James White. With that in mind, ESPN's Mike Reiss projects the Patriots to mix Burkhead in every third series or so in Week 13. That may not be enough for the running back to make an immediate fantasy splash, but Burkhead could carve out enough of a role down the stretch to merit deep league consideration. Moreover, he's versatile enough to fill for either Michel or White in their specific roles in the event that injuries strike.
