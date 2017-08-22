Burkhead's teammate, Mike Gillislee, was present for Tuesday's practice, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Gillislee's presence on the field Tuesday is relevant to Burkhead's fantasy stock, which could have been boosted in the event that his teammate's hamstring issue had lingered. When available, Gillislee appears best-equipped to absorb the the greatest share of the team's short-yardage duties dominated last year by LeGarrette Blount. That said, Burkhead's versatility should earn him a solid role in the offense, with pass-catching aces James White and Dion Lewis also on in the mix. The Patriots' tendency to divide weekly carries in a game-plan-specific manner, however, figures to lead to some volatile production from any of the backfield's components, meaning that on most weeks when its key cogs are healthy, Burkhead's workload could be hard to project.