First-round draft pick Sony Michel is slated to join Burkhead in the Patriots' 2018 backfield.

The Patriots also roster pass-catching ace James White, Jeremy Hill and Mike Gillislee (for now). The addition of Michel, who draws Alvin Kamara comparisons, complicates matters from a weekly projection standpoint, but the rookie's presence will no doubt make up for the free-agent departure of 2017 team rushing leader Dion Lewis. The versatile Burkhead is thus slated to remain a valuable jack-of-all-trades option in the New England offense, but Michel is clearly the upside fantasy play in this backfield.