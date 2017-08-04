Burkhead could benefit from the Patriots' desire to be more unpredictable on offense this season, Mike Giardi of CSN New England reports.

As good as the New England offense was last season, coach Bill Belichick noted that the team's backfield was a bit too predictable, with LeGarrette Blount a non-contributor in the passing game and James White logging more than twice as many targets (86) as carries (39). Burkhead seemingly offers the best mix of running, blocking and receiving skills among the team's current backs, in addition to boasting a long-standing reputation as a standout on special teams. Mike Gillislee is still the favorite to replace Blount in the power role, but the former Bill could lose work to Burkhead if Belichick follows through on his stated desire to emphasize backfield versatility. Gillislee has averaged 5.6 yards and scored 11 touchdowns on 154 career carries, but he only has 15 receptions in 23 NFL games, leaving doubt as to whether he'll be a serious upgrade from Blount in that department. Burkhead also has the skill set to push White and Dion Lewis for snaps in passing situations.