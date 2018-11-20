Updating a previous report, Burkhead (neck) made an appearance at Tuesday's practice, according to Jim McBride of The Boston Globe.

After Burkhead wasn't spotted on the field for the portion of the session that was open to the media, there was some thought that he may have suffered a setback with the neck injury that has kept him sidelined since Week 3. Instead, Burkhead merely arrived late to work, though for good reason: he was busy witnessing the birth of his son, Jett. The new father thus seems to be trending in the right direction since resuming practice Nov. 8, potentially putting him in line to return from injured reserve when first eligible Week 13 against the Vikings.